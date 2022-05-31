Short Interest in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Rises By 30.8%

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 434,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,905,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,660,000 after acquiring an additional 125,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,816,000 after acquiring an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
