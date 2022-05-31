Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Declines By 33.2%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,800 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 1,258,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,802.7 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical stock remained flat at $$5.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

