Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Declines By 29.1%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 196,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NMTLF remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,054. New Age Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
