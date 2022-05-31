Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Declines By 29.1%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 196,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NMTLF remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,054. New Age Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

New Age Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.