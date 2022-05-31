Short Interest in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expands By 39.3%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the April 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE NVO traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $110.55. The company had a trading volume of 126,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $78.71 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $28,000.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.