Short Interest in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Drops By 23.2%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 9,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 3,831.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,858 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 117,580.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after buying an additional 1,118,187 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 209,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,180. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

