Short Interest in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Decreases By 22.2%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P&F Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of P&F Industries during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in P&F Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in P&F Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.78. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189. The company has a market cap of $18.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.60. P&F Industries has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.69%.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

