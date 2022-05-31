Short Interest in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Decreases By 22.2%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P&F Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of P&F Industries during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in P&F Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in P&F Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.69%.
P&F Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P&F Industries (PFIN)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.