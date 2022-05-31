Short Interest in Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Declines By 32.4%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,826.0 days.

Richelieu Hardware stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHUHF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.