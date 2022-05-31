Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declines By 25.9%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE RMI traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. 41,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,460. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

