Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Decreases By 30.5%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the April 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HQL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,444. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors (Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.