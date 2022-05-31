Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Declines By 32.7%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGPYY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.27) to GBX 880 ($11.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.56) to GBX 720 ($9.11) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.30) to GBX 700 ($8.86) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.11) to GBX 730 ($9.24) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $661.63.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.97. 15,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,021. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

About The Sage Group (Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.