Showcase Market Capitalization Reaches $21,996.21 (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 70.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $21,996.21 and $16.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.47 or 0.01099454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00489426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00032257 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

