SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Short Interest Update

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in SILVERspac during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SILVERspac during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SILVERspac during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the third quarter worth about $496,000.

Shares of SLVRU stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. SILVERspac has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

