SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP cut its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 37,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,016.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,276,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,020,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 163,196 shares of company stock worth $1,323,480 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

