Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of SAH traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 406,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,910. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.05. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

