SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Short Interest Up 28.8% in May

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 506,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.