SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,909 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises about 8.1% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Incline Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SS&C Technologies worth $38,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,188,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $276,925,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,922 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,542. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.