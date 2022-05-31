Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,046 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 402,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,423,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.