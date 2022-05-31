Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $89.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.77. 66,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.29. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

