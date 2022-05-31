Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Down to $87.79

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.79, but opened at $85.45. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 4,122 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,294,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.