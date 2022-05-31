Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Short Interest Update

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the April 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 781,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other Steelcase news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $46,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,346 shares in the company, valued at $231,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Steelcase stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 408.47 and a beta of 1.18. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 1,933.98%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

