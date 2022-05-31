Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Position Increased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.44%.

STLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.73) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

