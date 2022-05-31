Stellar Hits Market Capitalization of $3.69 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Stellar has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and $366.42 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $831.84 or 0.02598412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00528231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008096 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,782 coins and its circulating supply is 24,926,767,186 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

