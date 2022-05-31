Stephen P. Mandracchia Sells 27,892 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 27,892 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $270,552.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HDSN stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 2,484,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,727. The company has a market cap of $449.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 86.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

