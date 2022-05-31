Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 237 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

KRNT stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,831. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 361.11 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.84. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

