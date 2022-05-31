Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 802 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in WestRock were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in WestRock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,945,000 after buying an additional 90,310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in WestRock by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after buying an additional 3,647,538 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in WestRock by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,401,000 after buying an additional 732,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,642,000 after buying an additional 653,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in WestRock by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,747,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,585,000 after buying an additional 710,695 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 80,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,745. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $59.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

WestRock declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

