Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after buying an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,909,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,429 shares of company stock valued at $330,888. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.09. 6,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,237. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.52.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

