Stephens Inc. AR Buys 10,534 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Uniti Group by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 94,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. 40,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About Uniti Group (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.