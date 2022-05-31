Stephens Inc. AR Has $484,000 Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $68,672,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,842 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 599,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 56,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $30.40.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares in the company, valued at $13,920,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

