Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 687 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SAP were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.56. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $92.94 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($111.83) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.