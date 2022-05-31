Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

