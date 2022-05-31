Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Short Interest Update

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the April 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 405,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 39.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 26,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $47,842.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,456,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,244.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 28,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $52,303.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,430,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,402.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 111,076 shares of company stock worth $199,225. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 62,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 129,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 99,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Stereotaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

