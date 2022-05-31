STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) is Diker Management LLC’s Largest Position

Diker Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. STERIS comprises about 37.4% of Diker Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $54,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,626,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,867,000 after acquiring an additional 100,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,068,000 after acquiring an additional 480,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.21. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $188.10 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

