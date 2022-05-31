Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €15.71 ($16.89) and last traded at €15.71 ($16.89). 1,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 332,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.83 ($18.10).

A number of brokerages have commented on STVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.44 ($26.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.05.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €212.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Stevanato Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,342,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $32,099,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,624,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,050,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

