StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $368.47 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $62.10.
About Lawson Products (Get Rating)
Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
