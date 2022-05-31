StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $368.47 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $62.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lawson Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lawson Products by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lawson Products by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lawson Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lawson Products by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

