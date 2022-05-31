StockNews.com Downgrades MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to Hold

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

NYSE:MRC opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.04 million, a PE ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MRC Global by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,379 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after buying an additional 1,663,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 12,904.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,377,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 1,366,427 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $7,871,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $10,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

