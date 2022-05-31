StockNews.com Downgrades Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Buy

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $348.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 32.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,265,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 53,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

