StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

