StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NYSE CMCM opened at $0.70 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

