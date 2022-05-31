StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:COE opened at $1.19 on Friday. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.51.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.