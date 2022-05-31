StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:COE opened at $1.19 on Friday. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.51.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter.
China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
