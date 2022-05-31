StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of FSFG opened at $25.33 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

