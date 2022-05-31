StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.