StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CNET stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.63. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 8.92%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

