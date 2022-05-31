StockNews.com Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.61.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.38. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 61,140 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $934,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 694,650 shares of company stock valued at $11,043,481. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,647,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,690,000 after buying an additional 4,228,929 shares during the period. Ascribe Capital LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,814,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,983,000 after buying an additional 2,314,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.