StockNews.com Upgrades Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
AE opened at $34.49 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $150.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.90.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
