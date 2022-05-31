STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lesovitz bought 23,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $25,906.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,131 shares in the company, valued at $25,906.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia acquired 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,214 shares of company stock worth $101,545. 40.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 67,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

