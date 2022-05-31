Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,036 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of ChargePoint worth $16,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $24,377,235.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHPT traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.07.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

