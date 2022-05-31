Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Has $24.23 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1,121.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,718 shares during the quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Deckers Outdoor worth $24,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,317,000 after buying an additional 55,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $120,708,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.45.

DECK traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.64. 3,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.14.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

