Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 404,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,388,000. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.4% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,331,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.78. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

