Sumo Logic (SUMO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) in the last few weeks:

5/27/2022 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $13.00.

5/27/2022 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $10.00.

5/23/2022 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $8.50.

5/23/2022 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00.

5/19/2022 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Sumo Logic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,022. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $917.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

