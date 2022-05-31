SUN (old) (SUN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. SUN (old) has a total market capitalization of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN (old) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SUN (old) alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.58 or 0.00886231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,659.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.00551678 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.